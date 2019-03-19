Ephraim Mashaba was the last coach to take a Bafana side to the Nations Cup. SYDNEY MAHLANGU BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane is backing Bafana Bafana to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) that will be held in Egypt in June. Bafana will lock horns with Libya in Tunisia on Sunday in an important Afcon qualifier.

South Africa are second on the log with nine points after five games while Nigeria have already booked themselves a place in Egypt.

The Super Eagles have amassed 10 points after the same number of games as other countries in the group.

Libya are on seven points after five games. Three points against Bafana will propel them to glory while a point for the visitors will be enough to secure a place in Egypt.

Former Bafana coach Mosimane is confident that Bafana will have too much firepower for Libya.

“We played the champions of Libya, I think you know the score. It was five, hey. We can beat Libya. It is possible,” Mosimane explained.

Bafana shared the spoils with Libya at home last year at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The SA senior national team is yet to lose a match in these qualifiers. They have won two games (Nigeria and Seychelles) and drew three matches (Seychelles, Nigeria and Libya) in the process. They need to keep that record intact in order to make sure that they get a ticket to Egypt.

“I know some of them are in Europe or whatever. Are they in Milan? Are they in PSV? Are they in PSG? Ah, come on guys. Let us sort this thing out,” Mosimane explained.

Bafana missed out in the last Afcon in Gabon. The last time they participated in the tournament was back in 2015 in Equatorial Guinea when Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba was in charge of the national team.

Bafana’s coach, Stuart Baxter, is facing a dilemma as to who play against Libya between the posts. The incumbent, Itumeleng Khune is injured and is out for the rest of the season. The battle for the starting berth is between Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams.