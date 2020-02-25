Pitso Mosimane

Pretoria - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has a simple plan for Al Ahly - don’t lose in Egypt and then wrap up the game in Pretoria. Mosimane and the Brazilians pride themselves on their good home record. Sundowns have won all their Caf Champions League games in Pretoria this season. A good home record is the cornerstone of any good showing in continental football. But you still have to do enough away to give yourself a cushion when you are at home. Al Ahly are masters of that, they might lose now and then on the road, but at home they tend to be untouchable.

“If you keep it quiet (in Egypt), you know what is going to happen here. Just keep it quiet, and go with it,” Mosimane said. “If you concede, don’t concede more than one. That’s the whole thing. As much as we haven’t been good travellers in the Champions League, this year we have improved. We got a draw in (Morocco against) Wydad Casablanca, and we always lose there. We got a win in USM Alger and Wydad lost there. It’s not easy in Algeria. This year we have improved with our results. It’s a tough game, it’s going to be physical and you need to be smart with the fouls.”

Sundowns arrived in Egypt this morning after their flight last night. They will use today to rest and then start training tomorrow for Saturday’s clash at the Cairo International Stadium. Injuries to Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngcongca are giving Mosimane a headache with his choices at right-back.

“We need to absorb the pressure,” Mosimane said. “We need to be mentally strong. We need to be well-organised. It’s a game where the body plays more than the technique. It’s the body, tactics and the mind because there will be too much noise. Unfortunately, I don’t have Anele for that match. It’s not nice. And I don’t have Thapelo for the right-back position. I’ll make a plan, you know that.”