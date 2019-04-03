PITSO MOSIMANE reacts during the PSL match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium. BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane is banking on his team’s trump card from the previous campaigns to be the fuel that drives them in their pursuit for the successful defence of their PSL title this season. Sundowns are currently top of the log standings with 44 points, with just six games left before the curtain comes down on the campaign. The driving seat is familiar for Mosimane and his troops considering that they’ve finished in the top two in the past five seasons - winning the championship thrice.

Back then though, they’ve only had to compete for the number one spot with either Kaizer Chiefs or Bidvest Wits and recently Orlando Pirates. This term has been different, as they are four teams - Pirates, Wits, Cape Town City and SuperSport United - that are hot on the Brazilians’ heels for the league title.

Championship time is about separating pretenders from the real contenders but there was no division on Monday night at Orlando as the spoils were evenly shared when Pirates, second-placed, and Sundowns played to a thrilling goalless draw.

“Before we won the championship against Tuks (University of Pretoria), we had taken a point from the previous game but we managed to finish the job at home,” Mosima said during the press conference.

“We dropped two points tonight, and so did Pirates. But we’ve got to play SuperSport United and that will be a big game. We’ve got the experience in doing this thing, we can’t play an emotional game. That’s not going to help us, because we are not rookies in this race”

Mosimane still maintains that it’s key to collect maximum points so as to boost his team’s chances of securing the Premiership. Despite being held by the scruff of the neck by the quadruple, but there’s still the pending case of Wayne Arendse that could belittle Sundowns’ chances of winning the league. The Tshwane side is charged with contravening rule 16.3.2 of the National Soccer League handbook after they “allegedly fielded an ineligible player” Arendse, who wasn’t in the match-day 18, against Wits in October last year.

“There’s still a Wayne Arendse case, that’s still hanging and I don’t know when it’s coming. It’s Unbelievable, it’s taking too long! We need to tread carefully. We played to a 1-1 draw against Wits that time, so we don’t know whether they (PSL disciplinary committee) are going to take a point or three. I don’t know. It’s interesting for us,” Mosimane said.

With the Brazilians in action in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League this weekend against Egyptian giants Al Ahly at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium, the PSL main attraction will be served at Bidvest Stadium as third-placed Wits welcome Pirates to their fortress.

Mosimane’s winning bet from that match would be a draw - as that would put them two points clear from the Bucs, three from Wits, while they’ll still have a game in hand.

“We have to deal with SuperSport because Pirates is going to play Wits and someone has to drop points there. But first, we need to win against Al Ahly and score at least two goals because it’s very difficult away,” said Mosimane, who’s propelled his troops to the continental football knockout stages in three of the past four seasons.