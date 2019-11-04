Pitso versus Ernst part two is still on









Pitso Mosimane Pitso Mosimane couldn’t watch his team’s penalty shootout in their Telkom Knockout quarter-final yesterday, walking down the tunnel before his Mamelodi Sundowns team had converted their spot-kicks 4-3 against Chippa United to progress to the semi-finals where they will play Golden Arrows. The Brazilians drew 2-2 after extra time with the Chilli Boys at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. With Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp watching on from the stands ahead of Amakhosi’s clash with Chippa in the PSL on Wednesday, Sundowns coach Mosimane had ample reason to progress to the semi-finals of the Telkom Knockout. Sundowns might face Chiefs in the final if Amakhosi can get past Maritzburg United in the other semi. Mosimane and Middendorp were at each other’s throats in the last two weeks after “Jingles” claimed that Chiefs have been the beneficiaries of poor officiating in recent matches which has allowed them to sit at the top of the league standings.

Despite the provocation, Middendorp kept his cool, defeating arch-rivals Orlando Pirates 4-2 on penalties in their Telkom Knockout quarter-final clash at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

The chances of Mosimane scheduling another meeting with Middendorp this year, looked to have suffered a blow from the outset as Chippa struck first yesterday with a well-taken goal by Augustine Kwem.

Inside Sundowns’ final third, Tercious Malepe dispossessed Sibusiso Vilakazi before setting-up an unmarked Kwem, who easily slotted past a helpless Denis Onyango.

The Brazilians continue to huff and puff in search of an equaliser, but the South American front trio - Ali Meza, Mauricio Affonso and Gaston Sirino - couldn’t click in front of goal.

In his first start of the season, Affonso had a chance to grab his fourth goal of the season, however, he just seemed inactive on the day.

In the later stages of the first half, Tebogo Langerman sent a telling cross inside the box but Patrick Tingyemb, inside the box, misjudged the ball before, an unmarked, Affronso skied his header into the stands.

Sirino, nearly brought his team back into the game, but, he was also unfortunate, his shot taking a deflecting before coming off the woodwork, with Tingyemb flat-footed,

While the Brazilians couldn’t find an equaliser, Norman Mapeza’s men had a direct approach when they were in possession.

Onyango, came to his team’s rescue a number of times, but it was his one-on-one duel with Lehlogonolo Masalesa that kept the scoreline down heading into halftime.

The Brazilians grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half, equalising five minutes after the restart.

Substitute Phakamani Mahlambi, who had replaced Meza, made an instant contribution, winning a penalty for his team after he was fouled inside the box by Kelvin Moyo.

Having been found by a telling ball inside the Sundowns box, Silas Maziya sweetly struck home a curler that rolled into Onyango’s bottom corner.

Sundowns had a response, soon after.

Sirino grabbed his brace, and a second equaliser, following a blunder from Tingyemb, whose butter-fingers put the ball at the feet of the Uruguayan.

But that scoreline ensured that the two teams went into extra time, a period that saw Tercious Malepe getting his marching orders for his altercation with the referee, Luxolo Badi, before the match went to a penalty shootout.

Sundowns were the most accurate, converting four of their five kicks, while Chippa put three past Onyango.

Pretoria News