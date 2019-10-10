The move followed an urgent meeting convened by ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson to bring together stakeholders and have everyone commit to work together to safeguard the nature reserve.
Wilkinson was concerned that the number of criminals was growing as shown by attacks on people in the site.
This was despite previous measures to increase safety and security in the area.
Recent attacks caught the attention of anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who shared a consensus with Wilkinson that policing was insufficient in this area.