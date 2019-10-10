Plan to build gate structure to curb crime at Klapperkop Nature Reserve









Ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson and MP Michael Shackleton at the entrance of the crime-ridden Klapperkop Nature Reserve. Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has taken a resolution to start building permanent gate structures at the crime-ridden Klapperkop Nature Reserve. The move followed an urgent meeting convened by ward councillor Shaun Wilkinson to bring together stakeholders and have everyone commit to work together to safeguard the nature reserve. Wilkinson was concerned that the number of criminals was growing as shown by attacks on people in the site. This was despite previous measures to increase safety and security in the area. Recent attacks caught the attention of anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, who shared a consensus with Wilkinson that policing was insufficient in this area.

He brought together one of the victims, Tshwane Metro Police Department, Sunnyside SAPS, Friends of Groenkloof, Friends of Klapperkop, private security companies and others.

They joined MP Michael Shackleton, who serves in the community safety portfolio.

At the meeting, unity and strategy were prioritised, and all agreed to relaunch the Friends of Groen- kloof and Friends of Klapperkop.

These two bodies, Wilkinson explained, had become less active and could serve a very positive role if they were to return to push harder for the protection of the reserve.

“The gates will be opened strictly between 6am and (closed at) 6pm to control access to the place and bring order in there.

“Stakeholders with policing powers have agreed to help the city by doing patrols in the area.

“We are also going to create an online page for communication and also place boards with details of contact numbers in case of emergency.

“We are approaching various companies to have an app for a panic button for people who frequent the site,” Wilkinson said.

He said he was proud that all stakeholders agreed to the implementation of these measures and that action should be taken to significantly increase activity in the reserves to make it uneasy for criminals.

The next meeting will see each stakeholder present a strategy to be implemented to effect change and uproot criminals who wait for the right moment to attack unsuspecting people.

