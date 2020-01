Plan to fight gender-based violence on and off campuses









Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Blade Nzimande. File photo: Tracey Adams African News Agency (ANA). Pretoria - The Department of Higher Education, Science and Technology is finalising the policy framework on gender-based violence to deal with the scourge on and off campuses. The policy will guide the whole post-school sector in its management of and response to gender-based violence, Minister Dr Blade Nzimande said. He was briefing the media on the state of readiness of universities and TVET colleges for this year. Registration at the institutions will be in full-swing next week. The briefing, held at the CSIR followed a three-day briefing session with political formations, student organisations, civil society formations and political parties.

Among other issues touched at the briefing were the historical debt, fee regulation policy, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and student accommodation.

Nzimande said institutions had to be places of safety and learning. They should be safe and comfortable places for all students and staff.

“I held a meeting with the leadership of Universities South Africa on September 13. We agreed that we would work together to develop a joint plan of action towards a plan to address campus security, including preventing acts of violence, and gender-based violence in particular.

“We agreed that this would include a process to gather information on the status of safety and security plans and strategies on campuses across the country, to identify urgent matters to address at individual institutions,” he said.

Nzimande reiterated that men needed to change their attitude towards how they treated women.

Addressing the issue of funding, the department seemed to have its ducks in a row. More than R34billion had been allocated towards the scheme to support students from poor and working-class backgrounds.

“Funding to students through the scheme has increased from R5.9bn in 2014/15 to the current level of R34.5bn. This is a massive commitment from the government to support students to access and succeed in higher education.”

He said arrangements had been made for the scheme to pay registration for all qualifying students.

“NSFAS qualifying students will not pay any registration or upfront fees in 2020,” the minister added.

