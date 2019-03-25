A SECTION of the residents who gathered for a public meeting addressed by the MEC for Co-operative Governance, Traditional Affairs and Human Settlements, Dikgang Moiloa, in Mamelodi. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Work to repair the roofs of houses damaged by a hailstorm in Mamelodi in 2013 was stopped after corruption was identified in the project. Gauteng Department of Human Settlements MEC Dikgang Moiloa disclosed the status of the project on Friday during a meeting with the community at the Rethabile sports ground.

He was there to present feedback about the government’s service delivery programmes. In addition, he announced that more than 500 title deeds were due for collection, and invited people to fetch them.

Speaking to the Pretoria News on the sidelines of the event, he said there were plans in the pipeline to fix the storm-ravaged roofing in the next financial year. “The programme was started to replace the roofs, but due to budget constraints and the reported corruption, it was stopped. The corruption is the subject of a police investigation,” he said.

Moiloa said people were waiting with bated breath to hear the outcome of the investigation.

“I will be undertaking a rapid assessment of the houses that were damaged with a view to repairing some of those roofs in the beginning of the new financial year.”

In the wake of the storm, the government promised to replace the asbestos roofing with corrugated iron. At the time, damage to the roofs, windows, solar geysers, vehciles and household items was estimated at R100million.

Moiloa also expressed concern about the phenomenon of illegal invasions of low-cost houses built by the government.

“In Nellmapius Extension 22 we are told that there are people who invaded houses there last week. It is unfortunate that we have this kind of situation,” he said.

He added that the construction of low-cost houses was under way in the area.

Moiloa said the rule of law would be applied to the illegal invaders. “We can’t live in a country of lawlessness.”

He added that the department was still grappling with the unlawful occupation of RDP houses in Olievenhoutbosch Extension 27.

“Those people have hijacked those houses. It is a criminal offence to hijack somebody’s house,” he said.

Several months ago, the department obtained an order at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to evict the illegal occupants.

Moiloa said: “We are almost on the verge of being accused by the judiciary of acting in contempt of court because of the long procurement of processes of finding a suitable service provider to get the job done.

“I can assure the owners of those houses that they are finally going to be allocated those houses because they have the title deeds,” he said.

He pleaded with those who had illegally occupied properties to vacate them.

“We are making a humble call to people who have invaded the houses in the whole of Gauteng to evacuate those houses so that we can allocate them to the rightful beneficiaries,” he said.

