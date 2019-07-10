PUBLIC transport analyst Paul Browning at the Southern African Transport indaba. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The transport sector in Gauteng should move towards rail as a matter of urgency for government to avoid finding itself in a situation similar to Eskom. These were the sentiments of Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on the second day of the 38th annual Southern African Transport Conference at the CSIR International Convention Centre yesterday.

Mamabolo said so far the department and the province as a whole was going to be looking at using freight and logistics to grow the province’s economy and address some of the problems already looming - such as highly congested roads, overloading and pollution.

Mamabolo added that the move would ensure the Gauteng economy continued to occupy centre stage in the country and played a key role in the movement of goods and people.

“If people and goods are moving at a very slow pace on the roads because of congestion, that will have a cumulative negative impact investors will be disincentivised away from the economy of the province.”

He added that studies and data already pointed to the fact that if something was not done to address these issues, the province would be heading for a road network moving at an ox wagon’s pace.

“Turning around the operations of the Passenger Rail Agency of SA is not completely impossible if we don’t do that sooner rather than later, we are going to sit with the same problems as Eskom.”

Public Transport analyst Paul Browning, however, cautioned against simply jumping to new plans to deal with the province’s transport challenges. Browning said public transport in the province, especially commuter rail, was not up to scratch and was simply not doing the job, as also noted by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Bus services were also not giving commuters their money’s worth despite the service being largely subsidised.

Browning said this was despite the 2007 Cabinet-approved public transport strategy to create integrated public transport networks in all major cities, where residents would be only 1km away from these mainlines.

He said it was still a battle for this to materialise due to poor implementation challenges.

“Taxis continue to be the main transporter of people and goods, but even here in Tshwane, I am yet to see a co-ordinated effort to improve the standard of this vital piece of transport.”

On taking to rail, Browning said substantial work had to be done to get back to the standards of 15 years ago.

“It’s not a short-term solution unless they can solve cable theft and other issues. Is this not another well-meant futuristic plan and do we have the capability? As it stands people on the ground still need to get to work now.”

The conference ends tomorrow.

