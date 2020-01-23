Plan to improve Bronkhorstspruit Hospital with two more theatres









HEALTH MEC Dr Bandile Masuku. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A lot was expected to improve at Bronkhorstspruit Hospital before the current financial year ended, including the opening of two more theatres. MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku said the provincial government was also pushing to have a “kangaroo mother care unit” opened as the existing one was not functional. He was speaking subsequent to his interaction with hospital management and staff during an unannounced visit yesterday. The visit, he said, formed part of the commitment of the sixth provincial administration to improve patient experience at various healthcare facilities. The visit also helped with giving moral support to the staff and affirm that the department appreciated their efforts, he said.

“We normally engage in weekly unannounced visits to all our facilities on Wednesdays, they are part of our effort to do evaluation and monitoring of our services.”

Masuku said he was optimistic many things would improve under new chief executive Phumzile Edisia Nkumane, appointed three months ago. In terms of infrastructure, he said all was in order except for a ceiling that needed to be replaced.

“This is a small hospital compared with some of our facilities in Gauteng. In terms of infrastructure it looks quite okay, it looks clean but some things need to be worked on, but I am confident with the explanation of management that all will be in order.

“There is part of the ceiling that is not okay, which needs to be sorted out, there is a unit - the kangaroo mother care - that needs to be opened and sorted out. It has not been functional and we are pushing for March. We are also hoping to get their trauma unit to be fully functional,” he said.

“The issue of staff is a problem that was handed to us by the private sector, Netcare. So we have not yet established staff complement.

“This is one of the hospitals that is well-run, the chief executive is new so we are hoping that we can improve and extend the services.

“We also need to get them theatres, there are three but we are aiming to open two more when we start the new financial year,” Masuku said.

