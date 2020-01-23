MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku said the provincial government was also pushing to have a “kangaroo mother care unit” opened as the existing one was not functional.
He was speaking subsequent to his interaction with hospital management and staff during an unannounced visit yesterday.
The visit, he said, formed part of the commitment of the sixth provincial administration to improve patient experience at various healthcare facilities.
The visit also helped with giving moral support to the staff and affirm that the department appreciated their efforts, he said.