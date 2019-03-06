A BLUE whale swims near Sri Lanka, where conservationists and shipping companies have aligned in a bid to move one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes to save the blue whales often spotted feeding there. Tim Lewis International Fund for Animal Welfare via AP

When the feeding grounds of blue whales overlap with busy shipping lanes, business interests generally supersede those of the endangered marine mammals. But in Sri Lanka, an unusual alliance has been forged: conservationists and shipping companies have aligned in a bid to move a heavily trafficked lane about 28km away to avoid collisions between whales and freighters.

The authorities have yet to approve the proposal.

The hundreds of blue whales in Sri Lankan waters - marine biologists estimate there are 600 to 1500 - feed on tiny shrimp in the shipping lane, and are also believed to mate and give birth nearby.

Shipping executives say they would gladly relocate the traffic corridor, recognising that their ships would be safer in waters not already clogged with fishing vessels, whale-watching boats and the whales themselves, which can grow to more than 33m.

Bryan Wood-Thomas, the vice-president of the World Shipping Council, said the group wrote to the Sri Lankan prime minister in 2017, affirming that all major international shipping organisations believed Sri Lanka should work with the UN to move its traffic lane.

“This is one of the few cases in the world where we can physically separate ships from where the whales are,” Wood-Thomas said. “Yes, it adds a little distance, fuel and money to shipping costs, but the extra cost is really minor.”

He said it was no small feat to get the majority of the world’s shipping companies to agree to move the shipping lane in Sri Lanka.

For a shipping lane to be moved, the country whose waters are most affected must submit a formal proposal to the International Maritime Organisation, the UN agency that regulates shipping. Despite numerous meetings between scientists, the shipping industry and UN officials, Sri Lankan officials have demurred from supporting the shipping lane shift.

Rear Admiral Rohana Perera of Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Authority said the government was concerned about the economic impact of the proposed shipping lane move on its ports, fearing passing ships might not be as inclined to stop in Sri Lanka. He said a decision would “hopefully” be made in March. AP African News Agency (ANA)