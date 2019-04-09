THE City will invite proposals from private companies in the energy sector for the upgrading and transforming of Pretoria West and Rooiwal power stations. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is planning to revive plans to lease its two coal-fired power stations, Rooiwal and Pretoria West, during the course of this month. The initiative announced by the former ANC-led administration three years ago to partner with private companies to expand the capacity of the two power stations failed by March 2016.

Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa told the Pretoria News that the City would invite proposals from private companies in the energy sector for the upgrading of the facilities.

The Pretoria West power station would be transformed from its usage of coal to generate power to using waste for energy.

Mokgalapa said: “We believe that with the lots of waste we have within the City, we can transform that waste into energy.”

He said the drive by the City was part of building an alternative source of energy.

“I have also indicated that I am looking at independent power producers to be part of the grid so that we can have a mixed grid. We are over-reliant on coal and on Eskom. We want to diversify the City's energy mix. We are also looking at solar panels as an alternative energy source.”

Plans by the City to lease the stations to a private company were not realised in 2016.

The municipality missed the September 2015 deadline to appoint the successful bidders.

The leasing was informed by the fact that the power stations were not producing anywhere close to its maximum electricity output.

The Pretoria West power plant, built in 1952, has a design capacity of 180 megawatts of power. The Rooiwal facility, which has been in existence since 1963, is designed to produce 450MW. Both are operating considerably below their capacity partly because they were designed to use anthracite, a grade of coal that was more profitable to export.

The power stations have a potential capacity of generating almost 1000MW.

