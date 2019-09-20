Members of the NCOP during a visit to the Temba Water Treatment Plant in Hammanskraal yesterday. Picture: Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has been asked to rope in Rand Water to assist with the alleviation of water woes in Hammanskraal by providing people with drinkable water. The request was made by the Department of Water and Sanitation, according to its provincial manager Sibusiso Mthembu.

He said Rand Water had a water pipeline constructed 20km from the area, which could be used to supply clean water to residents.

Mthembu said the proposal was made to the municipality as one of the short-term solutions to address water challenges in the area.

He was speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday during a visit by members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) at the Temba Water Treatment Plant.

He said the other option to the City was to bring on board the Magalies Water to share its expertise on how to provide clean water in the people.

“They can (also) use the entity of state Ekurhuleni Water Care Company to deal with problems in the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant. The City needs to take a decision,” Mthembu said.

The poor quality effluent flowing from Rooiwal into the Apies River, which feeds into the Leeukraal Dam, has been identified as the cause of the problem for water supplied to Hammanskraal residents. The dam was responsible for supplying water to the township residents.

Mthembu said: “There is also a little bit of funding that the department has made available to Tshwane for urban settlement development, which the department said can be reprioritised to sort our water problem. It is about R1.3 billion.”

He said the department didn’t have problems with the Temba plant except that it was treating water of poor quality from Rooiwal.

Utility Services MMC Abel Tau said the City had done its part by acknowledging the water problems faced by residents. He said the acknowledgement led to it forging collaboration with other stakeholders such as the Department of Water and Sanitation, Magalies Water and Rand Water.

He also expressed satisfaction with a political will from all spheres of government to address the problem.

“Given that we don’t want to contradict ourselves we will continue to supply water in tankers to residents. We will continue to source more water from Magalies,” he said.

Head of NCOP Amos Masondo said he was happy the situation had improved. “The sense we are getting is this is work in progress. We were not where we were a few weeks ago, but obviously more work still needs to be done.”

He stressed he didn’t want to apportion blame to anyone. “We need to work together and work in a way that will ensure meaningful progress. I am optimistic we will overcome these challenges,” Masondo said.

