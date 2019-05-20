TWO pilots were injured in a light-aircraft crash in Bronkhorstspruit yesterday. Emer-G-Med

Pretoria - Two pilots sustained injuries yesterday afternoon after their light aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from the Rhino Park Airfield in Bronkhorstspruit. According to ambulance service Emer-G-Med, who attended the scene, the cockpit caught fire shortly after the plane took off.

City of Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the owner of the aircraft was able to extinguish the fire.

One of the injured pilots required an advanced life support intervention and was rushed to Unitas Hospital in Centurion.

“The owner refused to be transported to the hospital, saying his family would take care of him. The other occupant sustained moderate injuries with minor burns and was rushed to Unitas,” Mabaso said.

He added that the aircraft crashed after it struggled to land properly on the runway. Emergency personnel, according to Mabaso, were able to contain some of the spilt jet fuel at the scene.

He said local SAPS officers were informed and attended the accident.

Mabaso could not confirm the cause of the crash, but said the information about the accident was first reported after noon.

“The South African Civil Aviation Authority was also informed, and it will be responsible for investigating the cause of the accident,” he said.

SA Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba said: “The accident and incident investigations division is probing the cause of an accident involving a light aircraft, a type called Raven, that crashed soon after take-off from the Rhino Park Airfield near Cullinan, north-east of Pretoria.”

He confirmed that there had been two people on board.

He said the accident happened at about 11.45am, resulting in the aircraft being destroyed by a post-impact fire.

“Investigators have been dispatched and will commence the process of collecting evidence. This evidence-collection phase will determine the size and scope of the investigation,” Ledwaba said.

Pretoria News