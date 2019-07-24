Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa announces plans to help small businesses. Picture: Jacques Naude

Pretoria - Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa announced on Wednesday that the provincial government has plans in the pipeline to establish a township innovation fund to assist entrepreneurs with finances. He was speaking yesterday during an event organised by Proudly South Africa in Acadia, attended by small business owners.

"In fact, we are confident that we will establish that fund before the end of September," he said.

He said it was difficult for small businesses to get funds from traditional banks because it was too expensive for them.

"It should be cheaper for you to get money," he said.

He said there was a need to re-industrialise townships by investing in the small and medium micro enterprises.

He cited that there were young people in Ga-Rankuwa township taking part in the working on water programme.

"As part of working on water they are cutting evasive trees and then they take the trunks and re-purpose them to manufacture school desks.

"They have got the capacity to produce is 42 000 per annum," he said.

He, however, said the majority of the desks were sold to the Department of Education in the Eastern Cape despite that they were located in Gauteng.

"The commitment we made with the MEC for Education (Panyaza Lesufi) yesterday (Monday) is that we will procure from them," he said.

Ramokgopa emphasised that small and medium micro enterprises can solve the problem of unemployment mostly facing young people in the country.

"If you can't address issues of youth employment you are likely to have security problems," he said.

