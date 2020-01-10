Plans to promote safety in Plastic View informal settlement









Plastic View informal settlement is overpopulated with two to three shacks erected on a daily basis. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Plastic View leaders have big plans to make the area safe from criminal gangs and mushrooming taverns, and deal with illegal dumping, overcrowding and the shortage of water. Community leader Benjamin Sithole said the community wanted to open an office at the entrance to the settlement near the Moreleta Park Mega Church in Pretoria East. He wants to see a disciplined community with respect for rules and law and order and a sober and quiet community where people have regard for one another. “This year we need to control and make sure this area is clean as we all live here, no one wants to stay in such a dump,” Sithole said. Plastic View has more than 800 shacks and, while there were efforts to restrain it, it keeps growing as more and more people move into the area.

This office would record comings and goings and limit opportunistic criminals.

Sithole said the settlement had limited resources such as water, and fights broke out as residents push and shove for water.

“When the (water) truck comes, it becomes chaotic; everyone is frustrated and needs water so they are bound to fight.

“And, if that wasn’t enough, there is an element of greediness and some want to fill up many buckets only to sell the water to those that didn’t get any.”

Gangs target vulnerable people in the community and last year two women were killed during a robbery. One of the problems is the lack of street lighting at night, and this gives criminals a chance to get away without being caught.

“There are a lot of unemployed youths and the bulk are undocumented. They go to the robots (near Woodlands Boulevard) to hustle for piece jobs but some target people coming from work and run back into the settlement.”

He said some “just drink alcohol the entire day.”

“Access to this place is easy and one can come and go as they please. We wish the police would just come and raid this place,” he said.

“We also deal with a lot of strangers coming to dump their building rubble and garden waste right here.”

He said they even dumped on the sports grounds and, to make matters worse, the residents of Plastic View were then blamed for the mess, even though they did not put it there.

He claimed there had not been a collection of rubbish for months.

He said two to three shacks were erected on an almost daily basis and the overcrowding had become a real “headache”.

It is hot and dusty and there are flies, leaving residents living in “horrible conditions”. When it comes to taverns, owners ignore rules the community proposed, such as closing times and noise considerations.

“There is no regard for the rules and they continue to do what they want,” Sithole said.

Metro spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said while the city provided water to Plastic View, they would evaluate if it was sufficient.

“The likelihood for the shortage could be that there are new residents that have invaded, resulting in more demand for water.”

In terms of lighting, Mashigo said the high mast light erected in Plastic View was malfunctioning due to illegal connections that had been created.

There had been a backlog in refuse collection over the festive season but the city would collect, he said.

He said the process for the application for formalising a mixed-use settlement east of Woodlands, less than 1km from Plastic View, was under way.

The plans included homes for those legally residing in Plastic View, estimated to be about 150 families of more than 800 believed to be living in Plastic View.

A printing error in the Government Gazette led to delays as the application had to be readvertised.

Pretoria News