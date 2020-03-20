Plastic View: Cops clampdown confiscate alcohol, cannabis

Pretoria - An early morning swoop on Plastic View yesterday culminated in police emerging with copious amounts of alcohol from illegal outlets and cannabis. The multidisciplinary operation followed a huge outcry by the residents of the area, who said they were terrorised by gangs and were prone to fires, crime and murders. Last July, unknown men killed one woman and abducted another, who was later found raped and murdered. Two weeks later the body of a man who had died after a stabbing, was discovered in the settlement. Community leader Benjamin Sithole said there was an abundance of crime taking place within the settlement. He said women, who had to leave early for work, were under attack. In a bid to stabilise the crime in the area, Saps Tshwane district commissioner Major-General Daniel Mthombeni said they targeted the informal settlement with an early morning swoop.

He said they clamped down on illegal liquor outlets, confiscating an undisclosed amount of alcohol.

A large number of cannabis were also found planted deep in the settlement.

Mthombeni said they would keep pressure on the operations as they realised that most contact crimes occurred in the area, which falls under the Garsfontein police precinct.

Sithole said frequent operations were needed to root out the gangs that were familiar to the area, or using it as a hideout.

The operation also moved from the Woodlands area to Menlyn, where the police conducted roadblocks.

They raided second-hand goods shops, known drug dens and crime hotbeds. They also clamped down on non-compliant liquor outlets.

While major police stations in Tshwane are in the top 40 priority lists in the province in terms of high contribution of crime, Mthombeni said they were making inroads in areas such as the Brooklyn police precinct.

The area has been plagued by rampant theft of motor vehicles, theft from motor vehicles and car jamming.

Pretoria Central, Sunnyside, Pretoria West, Lyttelton, Wierdabrug and others were on the list of top 40 stations that had high crime contributions due to their size.

