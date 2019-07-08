Another Plastic View informal settlement resident was found dead on Sunday morning after two women were killed on Thursday. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - A third murder in less than a week has left residents of Plastic View informal settlement, east of the city, fearing for their lives. The body of a man in his mid- thirties was discovered yesterday with stab wounds to the chest and forehead.

Last Wednesday, four men went on a crime spree in the area, leaving two women, believed to be sex workers at a tavern, dead. Police are still hunting for four men in connection with the murder, rape and kidnapping as well as business robbery.

However, SAPS spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said the murder of the man was not linked to last week’s incidents.

She said the motive of the latest murder was still unknown.

“The male victim was stabbed to death from the other side of Plastic View,” she said. The attack is believed to have occurred around midnight.

Community leader Benjamin Sithole said neighbours heard the man arguing with some people around 3am. He suspected the man was killed then.

According to Sithole, the man had been drinking at a tavern with his friend.

“I was woken up by a woman who went to get water and saw the body. She told me a body was lying next to a van; that’s when I phoned the police,” he said. Sithole said the area had a lot of criminals and feared more people would continue to die if nothing was done.

Residents who stay on the street where the body was discovered said the victim was from Plastic View 2 and had moved into the area.

“We are also not sure if there’s a serial killer on the loose or if it’s just one of these tavern fights,” a resident told the Pretoria News.

Selepe appealed to anyone with any formation to assist police in apprehending whoever might be responsible for the murder to report to the nearest police station or contact 0860010111.

