RESIDENTS from Plastic View settlement collect water from tankers. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Non-profit organisation SA Cares has vowed not to give up on bringing relief to the residents of Plastic View. The group has made an impact with its efforts to provide teaching for children and improve access to water and sanitation. In a bid to be on time for the official school opening next week, SA Cares applied for an urgent application in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to erect a borehole, containers and supply sanitation to the community. On a technicality, it was struck off the roll by the judge before Christmas. “We were disappointed, and would have liked to start 2020 with a proper structure for the children, especially with the heat, poor sanitation and water issues,” said director of the organisation Sanet Fagan.

She commented that there were many by-laws not being followed in Plastic View, yet when they wanted to work to help, they were hampered by by-laws.

“We presented a 93-page plan on Plastic View and how we are able and willing to comply with the by-laws if we do get permission to bring relief.

“The case has merit but the judge felt it was not urgent,” she said.

SA Cares is making a decision on the way to proceed and meet all expectations.

“We have plans for a borehole following a hydrological report and there is water available We have toilets, disabled as well.

“Containers (for classrooms) have been insulated and painted; we are just waiting for them to be put down.”

She said they wanted to register an Early Learning Centre which started under the trees. She was positive the programme was making a difference.

“SA Cares understands the complexity of the situation but has decided we will not give up on Plastic View or the education of those little souls in Plastic View.”

Fagan said the court battles had taken an emotional toll on her.

“I have never had such difficulty in just wanting to serve people in need.

“How can it be so difficult just help these children? We go to court and it seems it is not an urgent matter. Nonetheless, we will apply again and continue to speak for the voiceless,” said Fagan.

Community leader Benjamin Sithole said the community appreciated the efforts made by the organisation and believed that it could bring significant change and gave them hope that the tide could turn this year.

