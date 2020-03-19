Plastic View residents fear lack of water, crowding puts them at risk

Pretoria - Residents of the already under-resourced and grossly overcrowded Plastic View say they are very anxious and fear Covid-19. The informal settlement east of the city has more than 800 shacks close to each other. A resident said while they were aware of the virus, there was very little they could do to safeguard themselves against its spread. “Should someone in this place get infected, we are all doomed. Already the water that comes into the settlement via the trucks is not enough. “Now with this virus that forces us to keep washing our hands and being clean, it will be worse. Schools have been closed, and children are out playing. There is a lot of rubbish outside.”

Ablution facilities are limited, and the men have committed not to make use of the toilets, but leave them for women and children. “We as men have to relieve ourselves in the bushes and at least the few toilets that are around can be used for the women; at least that way there will be better hygiene for the children, women and elderly,” another resident said.

He said the effects were already being felt within the settlement, with many residents spending less time at hangout spots as they used to.

“I do not spend much time drinking at the tavern these days. I just buy what I want and go back to my shack because it is mostly crowded.”

The virus has also stalled sex work in the settlement, according to the resident.

“Normally on Fridays, we see a lot of working ladies coming from different areas to offer their services, but I doubt that will happen anymore even the ladies that operate here full-time have also decreased.”

Sharon Chengerai, a teacher at a daycare centre in the area, said she feared most for the little children as they were more vulnerable and some too young to comprehend the virus.

“We have suspended our classes as well until next month to be on the safe side as we do not want a situation where a child contracts this virus and puts the entire settlement at risk.”

Community health worker Senza Chiwa told the Pretoria News that they were doing as much as they could to educate the community about the virus and how to safeguard themselves.

“It is not easy as there is already a huge problem when it comes to water. We will need much more water coming in if we will be able to survive this virus. We are handing pamphlets out with different information in different languages to better reach people and make sure they understand what is going on and take the necessary steps to protect themselves from the virus.”

She said there was a clear need for better sanitation during this period, and it was vital for settlements and rural areas to receive all the support they needed to combat the virus.

Pretoria News