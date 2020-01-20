Plastic View residents in limbo









IT IS believed only 151 families out of about 853 at Plastic View will qualify for the planned relocation to Pretorius Park. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - It is uncertain what will happen once Pretorius Park is fully developed and residents from Plastic View are relocated to the area. An estimated 151 families out of approximately 853 from Plastic View are believed to be eligible to be relocated to Pretorius Park Extension 40. The problem of the remaining families who consist of undocumented nationals, falls squarely at the door of the Department of Home Affairs to deal with, the City of Tshwane has said. The informal settlement is infamous for annual fires around winter due to the overcrowding, and for having an abundance of shacks covered in plastic, hence its name. Plastic View has been the butt of complaints from nearby residents and seems to be getting bigger as more shacks are being built with bulk services such as water being scarce.

Zimbabwean national Tawanda Nyatsambo falls outside the scope for relocation. He said he had no idea what would happen once relocations started.

“We have no knowledge of what will happen; we just hope that we can still stay or find another area to at least sleep.”

Nyatsambo forms part of many others who do odd jobs such as gardening, construction, waste reclaiming or hair cutting around the informal settlement.

“I have three young children back home; if I leave my jobs this side they will not have anything back at home. We live in these conditions as a means to survive. The conditions back home forced us to move here.”

A mother of one from Gweru, also in Zimbabwe, Vimbai Mangwiza, said she resided in the area with her husband. She said they intended to stay until there was an indication of what would happen as there was nowhere else to go.

“My husband works as a builder and the money he gets is enough to feed us without having to pay rent; that is why we resort to staying here.

“As bad as it is here, it is what most of us can afford, and we work in the areas around here.”

She said raising her 4-year-old son there was bad, but she appreciated having a roof and a learning programme for children.

Community leader Benjamin Sithole called for more peace and discipline in the area. He and other leaders have championed the construction of an office to record the comings and goings, as well as who resides in the settlement.

Sithole said he had lost hope in them being moved and said the administration at Tshwane House had made promises which came to nothing. Each year things just get worse in the settlement as crime worsened, taverns mushroomed and robberies sky-rocketed, he said.

He complained of overcrowding in the settlement and said there was no monitoring of who stayed there nor security, which resulted in illegal firearms being brought in.

Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said an application to amend Pretorius Park Extension 40 was submitted in November. He said it was being circulated to internal departments and would be re-advertised in terms of the applicable legislation.

He said the logistics of which residents qualified for relocations would be finalised.

However, he did not indicate whether there were plans to ensure more shacks remained once the relocation plans had been finalised.

Home Affairs had yet to comment.

Pretoria News