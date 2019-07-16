PLASTIC View informal settlement has become more overcrowded and crime-ridden over the years. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Desperate Plastic View residents are considering resorting to mob justice to keep criminals at bay. Residents said the informal settlement had become “too overcrowded and impossible to police” and added they were still angered by the gruesome killing and rape of two women by four men and the stabbing to death of a man two weeks ago.

“The solution to Plastic View crime is not outside of this community or solely in the hands of the police. We know our view is unpopular, but this place cannot be policed anymore.

“It is so congested that criminals are in heaven here. People get robbed going or coming from work almost daily, and if they recognise the faces of the criminals, they’ll get killed,” said a resident who asked not to be named.

“We need to stick together and advocate and beat these criminals to show them we are not afraid of them. So many women get assaulted here, but they don’t even bother reporting it to the police.

“We think once a person has been identified as a criminal or a rapist we need to give that person a proper beating. Next time when he hears the name Plastic View he must start running. We are tired of seeing offenders taken into police custody then return and reoffend.”

Another resident said: “Back in the days a person who commits a crime would get a beating and then be kicked out of Plastic View. We used to break down their shacks.

“However, over the years we became soft and they came back. Our community is not very united because it is made up of predominantly foreign nationals from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, with just a small portion of South Africans.

“There is an element of grouping which divides the community and makes it hard for bad people to be kicked out. ”

A community leader said mob justice was not the solution, and suggested a good co-operation with the police and other crime-fighting authorities.

He said a meeting was held on Saturday with police and Community Policing Forum members and people made constructive suggestions to bring order back into Plastic View.

The residents admitted there had been an increase in police patrols in the informal settlement, as promised by SAPS spokesperson Captain Augustina Selepe a few days ago.

However, they hoped that police visibility would be long term, not just for now in the wake of the three murders.

