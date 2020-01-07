Plaudits all round for top Tshwane IEB matric stars









Cornwall Hill College top academic achievers Sean Cameron, Shannon Morrison, Kara Vermaak, Angelique Uys and Ailish Holyoak. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A number of Pretoria matriculants who wrote the IEB National Senior Certificate exam feature on the list of the country’s top achievers. Sean Cameron and Shannon Morrison, both of Cornwall Hill College, and Ruan Viljoen of Curro Hazeldean featured on the IEB’s outstanding achievement list. Other Pretoria matriculants who achieved outstanding marks and made it on the list of the country’s top achievers, are Gabrielle Coetzee and Janie Coetzer, both of Southdowns College, as well as Gerhard Swart of Woodhill College. They all achieved within the top 5% countrywide in all their subjects. Cameron, with seven distinctions, scored top marks in Afrikaans, English, French, life sciences, maths, physical science and life orientation, while Morrison, also with seven, scored top marks in subjects including Afrikaans, English and physical science.

Viljoen, with another seven distinctions, excelled in subjects including accounting, Afrikaans, English, maths and physical science.

The head girl and academic achiever at Southdowns, Gabrielle Coetzee, did exceptionally well with nine distinctions. The subjects include accounting, Afrikaans, English, maths and history.

Coetzer, also of Southdowns, scored seven distinctions in subjects including accounting, Afrikaans, English, maths and physical science. Swart, of Woodhill College, also with seven distinctions, excelled in among others, accounting, Afrikaans, English, maths and physical science.

On the IEB’s commendable achievement list are Louis Nel of St Alban’s College and Lia Schwendinger of Brainline Learning World in Montana.

The 2019 pass rate for IEB schools remains high with 98.82% who wrote the IEB exams in the country passing. This compared well with last year’s pass rate of 98.92%. All candidates who passed achieved a pass which would allow them to enter tertiary education. This includes 89.51% who achieved entry to a degree study, 7.91% who qualify for entry for a diploma study and 1.4% who achieved entry for study at a higher certificate level.

A total of 11818 full-time and 779 part-time candidates from 227 examination centres across Southern Africa wrote the IEB exams. This is a slight increase from last year’s candidates.

Umalusi has monitored all aspects of the examination process and has declared the results to be fair and valid.

Many of the students who sat for the IEB exams said they were aiming for multiple distinctions to be able to apply to the best universities around the world.

Pretoria has a number of private schools which write IEB exams, and produce many of its top achievers each year.

Crawford College Pretoria produced matrics such as Bongiwe Xulu who has received colours in French for the DELF exams, colours for Academics, colours for Service and colours for the Accounting Olympiad.

She plans to study for a BCom Accounting degree at the University of Pretoria.

“I want to make a lot of money but not for my own benefit. I’m going to use the money I generate on under-privileged youth who need a better education and better living standards. I will provide clothing, shoes, food and a once-in-a-lifetime experience to those who have never had them,” she said.

Maragon Mooikloof’s Ching Cherry Chan has been the school’s top achiever since he was enrolled in Grade 8. His achievements include being Grade 8-12 Mathematics Olympiad winner; Grade 12 Mathematics Olympiad second round winner; Grade 9-11 Afrikaans Olympiad winner; and Grade 9-12 World Knowledge Olympiad.

He said he wants to become a doctor for the sake of serving communities to make a difference in people’s lives.

Many of the matrics said they had plans of continuing with studies and said they were applying to the best South African universities as well as abroad.

A number said they were looking to study medicine, law or accounting.

Oluga Mulaudzi of Abbotts College said she plans to study for a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery degree and then specialise in neurology at Wits or UCT.

“I would like to open my own medical practice and I really want to rebuild or help rebuild the only hospital where I grew up in Venda. I hope that one day I will be able to help those who cannot help themselves,” she said.

Antoinette van der Spuy of Tyger Valley College said she was offered a paid gap year in the UK at St Lawrence College to coach and play hockey. She said she would like to be ranked internationally as a hockey goalkeeper or coach and become a teacher.

Pretoria News