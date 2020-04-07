Plea for help after man escapes from Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital

Pretoria - It has been three weeks since mentally ill Jason Rabe went missing from a Pretoria mental health facility. The 26-year-old escaped from Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria West and was reported missing on April 3. Founder of Without a Trace Foundation Florien Deysel, who is investigating the case, said the last person Rabe spoke to was the hospital’s ward manager, who was on duty late at night and early in the morning. Deysel said it was reported that Rabe escaped through a window that was not burglar-proofed. Nobody knew the reason for his escape.

She said it was also unclear what he was wearing when he escaped.

“I am in close contact with his father who I spoke to this morning. He is very worried about his son.

"He seems like a generally strong man, however he is deeply concerned. He has been sending emails back and forth to the hospital and the security looking for answers,” she said yesterday.

Deysel said this was not the first time Rabe had run away; when he was a teenager he ran away from home and was found in Durban, and had been obsessed with going there again.

She said there was a possibility that he was in Durban already, or was making his way there.

She added that with the country under lockdown, she feared he might have been taken in by the SANDF as they clamp down on people roaming the streets.

“He now has this thing that he must be in Durban, but due to his mental health problems he is needed back at the facility.

“He also might be at one of the shelters, so if the public can just keep an eye open, especially the shelter owners, if they can screen through the people they have there we would appreciate it,” she said.

Rabe has brown hair with grey green eyes and has an ear piercing on his right ear and a tribal tattoo on his upper right arm.

Anyone who might have information about his whereabouts can contact 0611233767.

Pretoria News