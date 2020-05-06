Plea to loosen lockdown for restaurants to save them and employees’ jobs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The Tshwane Tourism Association has pleaded with the government to consider safely loosening lockdown regulations to assist hard-hit restaurants. Chairperson Bronwen Cadle de Ponte said a submission had been made to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel, by the association and the Tourism Business Council of South Africa. She said the objective was to mitigate the anticipated losses in the restaurant industry and ensure the long-term sustainability of the independent restaurant industry in the country. “Several variables are at the core of this conundrum such as the jobs provided by the industry, the relationship of restaurant owners and their landlords, rental and the relationship with various creditors and utilities. “The alternative to saving the independent restaurant industry is far-reaching and severe, with losses for the industry and the country. We’d like to contribute to a plan for the recovery of the South African economy. Restaurants operate with high costs, narrow margins and high debt levels and, most importantly, rely on ongoing turnover to service these costs and debt.

“The early restrictions resulted in massive trading losses and the lockdown has resulted in a complete standstill in income for restaurants placing most, if not all, in a precarious financial position.”

Cadle de Ponte said the economy was already in an uncertain state and the weakened earning capacity of hundreds of thousands of rand, coupled with the valid concerns that this virus - along with the Moody’s downgrade - would create fear among many that their job security was in danger.

“We are anxious that battered consumer confidence will result in extreme conservative spending habits. It is now further speculated that when the government lifts the lockdown, certain restrictions will nonetheless remain intact.”

She said the industry proposed that property owners and landlords be encouraged to allow for cancellation and re-negotiation of leases according to the now perceived “new normal”, to be determined within the new landscape shaping the revenue-earning potential of restaurants.

“Municipalities should consider lowering rates and taxes for retail properties to stimulate the economy. They must also defer utilities until cash flow is restored, and revise the demand billing model,” Cadle de Ponte said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News