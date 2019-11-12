Plight of waste pickers with nowhere to go









An unemployed man carries a bag full of recyclable waste material which he sells for a living. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko Pretoria - As I drive to work in the mornings, I often encounter waste pickers along the way, pulling their trolleys loaded with their recyclables. It is no easy job and hard labour, for little money. But I love the sight of these hard-working people - not only do they clean-up, but they do an honest day’s work. And it breaks my heart when I hear how the metro police confiscate their goods and chase them away from the land they occupy. I have the utmost compassion for the metros in big cities, where alternative housing for the poor is a nightmare. I also fully understand that the metros have to heed the law and come to the aid of property owners who fall prey to the homeless occupying their land. But we cannot turn a blind eye to these people’s need to make a living. Thank goodness for organisations such as Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), who often take up the plight of these ousted recyclers. Various applications are being heard and some are still pending in the courts concerning the future of the waste pickers or recyclers, as they are also known.

About two months ago the City of Tshwane was ordered to present a plan to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, whether there is emergency housing available for a group of waste pickers who have illegally invaded private land next to the Centurion cricket grounds.

Their accommodation is made of modest shelters constructed out of plastic sheets and cardboard. They occupy a small portion of land located on West Avenue, just opposite the SuperSport Park cricket stadium in Centurion.

The property is also known as Mushroomville, or the Old Mushroom Farm. Turnover Trading 191, the owner of the property, has brought an application against the City to make a plan.

The owner wants the 140 recyclers off their property. The City has plans to move them to alternative land, but the problem is their business is not welcome to move with them.

Without their waste-picking trolleys and a place to store their goods, these people have nothing. The stance of LHR is that the municipality has a duty to create a waste-recycling policy, which is supportive of the business of these informal recyclers.

It is of the opinion that the City of Tshwane can learn from the City of Johannesburg, which has implemented both an Integrated Waste-Management Plan as well as the Waste Pickers Empowerment Programme.

This integrates informal waste recyclers into their waste-management plan. It has started to register informal waste-recyclers within the City of Johannesburg, whereas the City of Tshwane has no such initiatives.

We all have the right to make a living.

Pretoria News