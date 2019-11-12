But I love the sight of these hard-working people - not only do they clean-up, but they do an honest day’s work. And it breaks my heart when I hear how the metro police confiscate their goods and chase them away from the land they occupy.
I have the utmost compassion for the metros in big cities, where alternative housing for the poor is a nightmare. I also fully understand that the metros have to heed the law and come to the aid of property owners who fall prey to the homeless occupying their land.
But we cannot turn a blind eye to these people’s need to make a living. Thank goodness for organisations such as Lawyers for Human Rights (LHR), who often take up the plight of these ousted recyclers.
Various applications are being heard and some are still pending in the courts concerning the future of the waste pickers or recyclers, as they are also known.