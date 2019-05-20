Two plummers died when they were trapped in a manhole.Photo Simphiiwe Mbokazi African News Agency ANA.

Pretoria - Two plumbers died on Friday after they were trapped inside a manhole near the Kolonnade Shopping Centre in Montana. They had been called to repair a dysfunctional sewerage pipe, Bestcare Ambulance Service spokesperson Xander Loubser said.

The two died on the scene.

“There was one on the steps, and across the steps there was another one.”

He said the plumbers were working on the sewerage line at the shopping centre.

Loubser said the fire brigade, police and Tshwane Emergency Services workers were called in.

Members of the Special Task Force were also there to assist in recovering the bodies.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the men worked for a private drain- unblocking company.

He noted: “There was such an incident on Friday, but it is not clear how the accident occurred. According to what I gathered while at the scene, the company was working there when one of the plumbers fell into the manhole. It was not known how the second plumber fell inside.”

Resident Richard Ledwaba said the two men had entered through the manhole to fix the dysfunctional sewerage pump.

“While inside there they were swept away by the sewer which overpowered them because it came with such a strong pressure. They drowned in the overflowing water,” he said.

Ledwaba cautioned that in future plumbers should take precautionary measures before entering the manholes.

“They needed to have been mindful of the fact that it was in the evening and that many people, including at the mall, were probably using toilets and flushing. I think there is a need to educate companies about such safety measures.”

