Pretoria - Plus-size women embraced their curves on Women’s Day when they joined other Atteridgeville residents on a 5km fun walk and aerobics. The event started with a 2.5km walk from Maunde Mall to Quagga Road and back to the mall, where they took part in aerobics led by instructors from the township's SBK Gym.

They also gave away prizes and free body massages to the three most active participants in addition to providing health tips and sold protein shakes.

After the aerobics exercises, participants were entertained by Team Delela, Pleasure, GPG wa Pitori and comedian Leisa La Maisa, a comedian. Even the Atteridgeville Athletics Club came to show its support.

A group from all the way from Kuruman in the Northern Cape joined the fun walk.

The event was organised by Thuli Ngobese and Mmatemeke Phasha, both Miss South Africa plus-size finalists.

Phasha, who also won Miss Curvy Proud International last year, said that when she started to organise the event, it was not easy. She said she was lucky to have a supportive husband who backed her in everything she did. “People at work always encouraged me to do plus-size modelling; at first I was reluctant, but after my husband supported me I decided to start,” she said.

Ngobese, who works as a professional nurse, said that being a plus size did not mean she could not do the things that that slender women did.

“Once you start accepting yourself that I’m like, this, you’ll start to see that nothing is impossible and just because we are activists against body shaming does not mean that we are promoting obesity,” she said

Tsholofelo Mogashoa and Massy Sedime, who founded the Sdudla on Point brand, graced the event and spoke about their part in anti-body shaming and body positivism.

“We encourage women not be embarrassed about their bodies.

“We’ve grown up with the mentality that when you are a woman you need to look a certain way and that you need to have a flat stomach.

“While some women feel that they are not good enough, we encourage those particular women,” said Mogashoa.

She said that the media played a big part, with magazines and TV portraying slender women as perfect.

The Miss South Africa plus-size finals will take place in April next year in Bloemfontein.

Phasha said she intended having more fitness events to break the stereotypes of plus-sized people in society and embrace them as humans. Chelsea Ntuli

Pretoria News