Ambassador of Poland to South Africa Andrzej Kanthak with children from the Mary Immaculate Nursery School who performed at Poland’s Constitution Day celebrations.

Pretoria - Poland celebrated its Constitution Day with an event in Pretoria hosted by Ambassador Andrzej Kanthak. The ambassador drew a link between Poland and South Africa with a moving speech that touched on the two countries’ pasts, identity and independence.

While May 3 marks Poland’s Constitution of 1791, he reflected on a number of other anniversaries in Poland’s history, including last year’s 100th anniversary of the restoration of Poland’s sovereignty in 1918, and the invasion of Poland by the Nazis in 1939 that plunged the world into World War II. He said that as it was with Poland, it was with South Africa: “try (and) take the country away from its people, and it does not work - sooner or later they will take it back”.

He spoke of Poland’s record growth in recent decades which have turned it into the most successful economy in Europe; its 20 years as part of Nato and 15 years as a member of the European Union (EU).

Both Poland and South Africa could be proud of their freedom and democracy, he said, but they did have to tackle deep legacy issues.

Referring to Pope John Paul II’s homily during a mass on Victory Square, Warsaw, 40 years ago, Kanthak’s blessing for this country, as for his own was: “Send forth Your spirit oh Lord, renew the face of the earth, the face of this land”.

Guests, including a large number of ambassadors from countries friendly to Poland enjoyed traditional Polish foods while listening to Chopin classics performed by visiting artists and songs from children of Mary Immaculate Nursery School.

Poland is also part of the international cast performing Elijah Opus 70 by Mendelssohn being performed with the Gauteng Philharmonic Orchestra at the Brooklyn Theatre this weekend. Val Boje

