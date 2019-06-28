ADRIANNA Szafruga and Michal Kramar of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency (Pita).

I flew to Warsaw via Dubai on Emirates and, as the premier partner for Dubai Expo 2020, its livery is dedicated to this event. This expo next October, with around 190 participating countries, is aimed at “building partnerships and inspiring ideas that will forge the world of tomorrow”.

And it is this expo which holds great potential for Polish companies, believes Michal Kramar, head of the investor assistance team at Poland’s Investment and Trade Agency, Pita.

I met Kramar and his colleague Adrianna Szafruga, the manager of Pita’s foreign expansion department in the capital city of Warsaw, to hear about the transformation of Poland’s economy in recent years, and the potential benefit to South Africa.

Among the foreign trade offices in 55 markets worldwide, Poland has an office in Johannesburg, but Szafruga admits that, while there are Polish companies in the country and South African investors in Poland, the relationship is still at a fledgling stage.

But they do see opportunities, assures Kramar. South Africa is regarded as a “first trade partner” in Africa, with its position and infrastructure being a bonus, and he sees opportunities in particular with the new South African government of Cyril Ramaphosa.

Before World War II, Poland had a free-market economy, but the horrific impact of the war on the country and its people, and the period that followed under Soviet communist rule with a centrally-planned command economy, meant life in the country was “grey” - a description I heard repeatedly in my few days of meetings in Warsaw.

Today, Poland has a policy of economic liberalisation, and is a beacon of what it is possible to achieve in a relatively short time span.

In May, the country celebrated 15 years as a member of the EU, a membership that has been a catalyst for development, according to Kramar.

Poland’s economy has grown steadily over the past quarter of a century and it was the only economy in the EU not to face a recession during the 2007/8 economic downturn.

In the capital city of Warsaw, modern skyscrapers such as the Warsaw Spire rise in a city which was flattened during World War II, representing what this brave country has become and what it still dreams of achieving.

Today, the business services sector is thriving, with more than 1000 business processes outsourcing centres, shared services centres, IT centres, and research and development centres (R&D). Tech giants, such as Samsung in Warsaw and Motorola in Krakow, have set up R&D centres in Poland, and benefit from an educated and motivated workforce and a cost of living lower than in other parts of western Europe.

The transformation of the Polish economy is no accident, says Kramar, who cites as key the political change in the country, investment in infrastructure development thanks to the EU, exports of domestic goods, especially agricultural products, and its human capital with people who have knowledge and skills and are hungry to succeed.

Much has been done to ease doing business in Poland, and for the workforce, the cost of living is generally lower than in the rest of western Europe.

While its biggest trading partner is the EU, and the biggest single partner is its western neighbour Germany, Poland is now in a position to look beyond the region to offer its goods and services to markets further afield, including those in places like Indonesia and South Africa, said Kramar.

The Dubai Expo is just over 18 months off and Poland will be there with a pavilion inspired by flocks of migratory birds to symbolise the country’s connection to the world, cultural and commercial exchanges, advancement and the flow of goods and ideas.

As South Africa plays host to migratory birds from European countries including Poland, perhaps this can also be a lodestar for partnerships which will advance the dreams of our country too.