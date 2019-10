Police assure that cold cases are not forgotten









Philile Gumede. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The SAPS has shot down speculation that cases of people who go missing for years and are never found end up being forgotten. According to the police, the probe into such cases continue long after anyone is reported missing. This means that cases such as that of Philile Gumede, who has not been seen or heard of since April 2017, are never closed. Her younger sister Zandile Gumede opened a case after Philile did not report for work. She said it had been two long years since her sister went missing, and she did not believe anyone was looking for her.

However, police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said cases varied from one to another and sometimes people were never found.

“Sometimes it seemed to the public that we have stopped looking, but that is not the case. Some cases remain open and may be parked until there is more evidence or developments,” Mathe added.

“We can never close a case because even years later, we can get more evidence, or loved ones who reported the case might come with new information,” she said.

Mathe urged people to follow up on their cases and not be silent about new information they found because that could help the police.

“We always encourage people that as soon as they find out that a person has gone missing, they should report it because it makes it a little bit easier to find that person; the longer they take, the more challenging it becomes.”

Mathe said the 48-hour waiting period that was in effect in the past no longer existed, and nobody should be turned away when they report a missing person.

