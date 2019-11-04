Police find corpse while searching for missing man in Hennops River









Members of the police diving unit search for a missing man in the Hennops River. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - A male corpse similar to the description of a man who went missing after the vehicle he was travelling in was caught in a flash flood at the low-water bridge in End Street, Centurion has been discovered, police said. Members of the police diving unit had previously searched for the missing male passenger in the Hennops River in Centurion in the early morning on Sunday. However, they postponed the search after failure to recover him and resumed today. While searching, police said they received a call notifying them of a body that was discovered near the river. Police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller told Pretoria News that a family who reported the man missing was expected to identify the body.

He said the Pretoria diving team started their search at 6am for a recovery operation after a missing person case of a man in his mid 20s was opened at the Lyttelton police station.

“On Sunday we did a search of the area and unfortunately there was nothing so the search was then postponed.

"On Monday morning we began to search the area once again and during the course of the search, we received a report of a body that had been discovered at a golf course near the river.

“The description is similar to the one given to us on Saturday during the missing person’s report. At this stage, we can confirm that there has been a body discovered however we are we are still waiting for official confirmation with regards to whether it is the same person who had been reported missing,” he said.

Miller said the driver of the vehicle managed to escape, but the passenger was still missing.

Miller said the K9 search and rescue unit from the police also assisted in the search.

By 11am on Sunday, Miller said the Wonderboom air-wing unit arrived to help in the search.

He also advised motorists to be careful when driving during heavy rain.

It was the second vehicle to get swept into the Hennops River this past weekend.

In another incident, a bakkie was swept into the river when a low-water bridge in Centurion overflowed following a thunderstorm on Friday evening and during the early hours of Saturday morning.

The driver of the bakkie was helped out of the vehicle by rescue personnel.

No injuries were reported in this earlier incident.

Pretoria News