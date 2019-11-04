Pretoria - A male corpse similar to the description of a man who went missing after the vehicle he was travelling in was caught in a flash flood at the low-water bridge in End Street, Centurion has been discovered, police said.
Members of the police diving unit had previously searched for the missing male passenger in the Hennops River in Centurion in the early morning on Sunday.
However, they postponed the search after failure to recover him and resumed today.
While searching, police said they received a call notifying them of a body that was discovered near the river.
Police spokesperson Captain Dave Miller told Pretoria News that a family who reported the man missing was expected to identify the body.