Pretoria - A 50 year-old man will be appearing at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court tomorrow after his house in Wierdabrug was raided uncovering a huge arms cache and sophisticated cannabis growing operation.
AK47s, R1 rifles, pistols, revolvers, crossbows and scores of ammo boxes were found by the SAPS K9 units when they pounced on the house acting on information.
The discovery was made when police searching the house widened their scope and discovered hidden rooms inside and at the rear of the house.
The rooms also contained a sophisticated cannabis growing operation that contained a large number of plants being grown under optimal conditions and boxes containing military uniform.
The arrested 50-year-old man who owns the house had claimed to be a gun dealer and collector according to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.