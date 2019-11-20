Police find huge arms cache, cannabis growing operation at Wierdabrug house









Acting Police Minister Aaron Motsoaledi with the National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole at the scene in Wierdabrug where police uncovered a drug lab manufacturing dagga, an arms cache and ammunition boxes. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - A 50 year-old man will be appearing at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court tomorrow after his house in Wierdabrug was raided uncovering a huge arms cache and sophisticated cannabis growing operation. AK47s, R1 rifles, pistols, revolvers, crossbows and scores of ammo boxes were found by the SAPS K9 units when they pounced on the house acting on information. The discovery was made when police searching the house widened their scope and discovered hidden rooms inside and at the rear of the house. The rooms also contained a sophisticated cannabis growing operation that contained a large number of plants being grown under optimal conditions and boxes containing military uniform. The arrested 50-year-old man who owns the house had claimed to be a gun dealer and collector according to Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Police uncover a drug lab manufacturing dagga, an arms cache and ammunition boxes at a house in Wierdabrug outside of Pretoria. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)





“However, in terms of being a collector, initial investigations have revealed otherwise, some firearms that should have been deactivated as collectors items were, in fact, not deactivated.”

“Meaning the collector myth may not be true, active arms were found.

SAPS will also consider revoking all his licences in terms of the firearm control act should the suspect be found guilty of any offences.”

Motsoaledi said investigations are ongoing to establish if there is any part of the military that he has dealings with.

“We are worried because he has rocket launchers. He can start a mini war if he so wishes.

"Why do you keep launchers that can shoot down helicopters.”

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole said as a dealer he has a licence for a gun shop somewhere but the guns found at the house were not supposed to be there, and his licence has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of the cases.

“The house and its contents have been placed under police custody, the live arms will also be ballistically tested to establish if they were used in other crimes.

The owner of the house will be appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning on charges related to the firearms control act and drugs and drug trafficking act.

Dagga plants uncovered at a drug lab manufacturing dagga at a house in Wierdabrug outside of Pretoria. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)





Sithole said a collector had to operate within the provisions of the firearms act and obtain a permit and which will warrant him to become a dealer but it will not be disconnected from the premises where they are kept which includes security measures.

“Now we want to ascertain if this place is so licensed and whether the arms should be at the dealership he owns.

"If there is any criminal conduct we will be adding charges.”

He said the military and analysts were also there to investigate whether the military merchandise and weaponry was there legally or not.

Pretoria News