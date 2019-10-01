Police hamstrung by lack of transport









The shortage of vehicles has left the SAPS unable to police areas such as Atteridgeville and Akasia. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Most criminals in Atteridgeville often go unpunished due to the severe shortage of vehicles, which makes it difficult for police to attend to crime scenes. Due to the situation, some residents said they were discouraged from reporting cases to the police because they lacked faith that they would be attended to. As a result some cases involving serious crime such as death threats were in most instances not recorded in police statistics. Yesterday, one woman, who declined to be identified, told the Pretoria News how she tried in vain to get the police to protect her family against her granddaughter's jealous boyfriend. The boyfriend allegedly threatened her granddaughter and her family with a firearm. Apparently, the boyfriend refused to accept the break-up between the two and wanted to induce fear in all family members.

The bleak picture about the police’s hopeless efforts to fight crime was painted by provincial portfolio committee members on community safety, who visited the police two weeks ago.

They found that at least 22 vehicles had for months been parked in garages for repairs and maintenance.

There was no proper explanation from the police station as to why they could not be released and put back on the road to fight crime.

Police spokesperson Mapula Rikhotso said the SAPS in the township found it difficult to render effective service delivery without the 22 vehicles. “Police visibility is also limited without the vehicles which hampers the crime prevention.”

According to her, the process to return vehicles can only be determined by the SAPS service garage after repairs.

The police station has a fleet of 29 vehicles, which are not enough to enable police to do their work.

Shortage of vehicles was also a problem in Akasia police station. Spokesperson Constable Lindiwe Mdluli conceded that members of the provincial legislature had also visited the station.

“Their visit was based on seeking to know challenges that the station is facing and possible solutions,” she said.

Legislature members were told that the station was struggling to get back its 24 vehicles sent to garages for repairs and maintenance.

Mdluli said: “Issues discussed were among others, the number of members at the station, the resources, crime statistics and the building of the station and detectives’ convictions.”

The station commander presented the relevant information to questions posed by (members of) the legislature.

Committee chairperson Mapiti Matsena expressed shock and dismay over the number of police vehicles that were not in operation parked in garages for maintenance and repairs.

He said that in Akasia and Atteridgeville almost half of the vehicles were not operational.

“In the Akasia Police Station 24 vehicles were not operational, Atteridgeville 22, Etwatwa 8 and Boksburg 7. These vehicles often stay in garages for over a month and not being utilised by police officers to attend to crime scenes, conduct patrols and ensure police visibility,” he said.

He said the matter would be elevated to provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela and the MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko within two weeks after the committee had visited garages to see the vehicles. “The committee views this as shocking and appalling as it presents serious obstacles to effective policing,” he said.

One resident said: “I reported a case of housebreaking in 2012. Someone broke into our house and stole my grandchild’s playstation and a cellphone. Police told me that they would attend to my complaint when one of their vehicles came back from another complaint. To date they have not showed up and I have given up on waiting for them.”

Another resident said thieves broke into her house in 2014 and took away her music system. Despite having lodged a complaint the matter was not attended to.

Pretoria News