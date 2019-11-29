He told the National Press Club yesterday this was done to make South Africa safer.
Cele described firearms as “the enemy of our society” during the briefing at which he engaged media and firearms industry stakeholders.
The focus was on the importance of the six-month amnesty from December 1 to May 31.
The minister said he believed this period of amnesty would and must result in the reduction of the number of illegally possessed firearms in South Africa - and it was in the public interest to do so.