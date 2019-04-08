Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has appealed to communities to isolate criminal gangs and work with the police. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has appointed a multidisciplinary task team to work around the clock to find the killers of seven people in Springs, Tsakane and KwaThema in Ekurhuleni at the weekend. Seven others were admitted to hospital with gunshot wounds, and some have been discharged, said police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini.

Although the motive for the shooting and killing by a group of people was still being investigated, police were looking at the possibility that some of the killings may be related to rival gangs involved in collecting trash at the Rietfontein landfill and drugs turf wars in KwaThema, he said.

Two of the bodies were found with gunshot wounds at the dump-site on Friday morning in Springs.

Late on Friday afternoon, two other bodies of men aged 27 and 30 were found in Tsakane, where two other people were wounded during an attack by a group of about eight who shot at people randomly.

One vehicle was also damaged in the process. It was suspected that the group, armed with handguns, were travelling in two vehicles.

Eight other people were attacked while sitting in a shack at an informal settlement in KwaThema.

Three died, aged between 26 and 41, and five were taken to hospital. It was suspected that the motive for the attack was drug-related.

The provincial commissioner was confident that these killers would be “brought to book very soon”, as police were following positive leads on the killers, Dlamini said.

“In condemning these killings, I am also appealing to communities to isolate criminal gangs and work with the police,” Mawela said.

Cases of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property were being investigated.

Police appealed to anyone with information about the shootings to contact the nearest police station or crime stop at 086001011. Any information would be treated anonymously and confidentially, they said.

A reward may be offered for any information leading to the arrest of the killers and other people involved in serious and violent crimes. African News Agency (ANA)