Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said they were investigating several cases of theft out of motor vehicles where the use of jamming devices was suspected.
Weilbach said in one incident on February 6, a motorist parked his silver Mercedes-Benz at 2.30pm outside a restaurant parking area in Lynnwood Glen.
“When he returned he discovered that his laptop, tablet, a bag and other items had been stolen out of his vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.”
Weilbach said the motorist then viewed the CCTV footage from the restaurant and saw an unknown man open the boot and the passenger door of his vehicle and take the items.