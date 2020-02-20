Police warn of spate of car jammings in Tshwane's eastern suburbs









A MAN uses a normal home remote to jam a car's remote. Paballo Thekiso African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - While motorists have to deal with an increase in vehicle theft and theft out of motor vehicles as thieves target eastern suburbs, car jamming has joined the list. Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said they were investigating several cases of theft out of motor vehicles where the use of jamming devices was suspected. Weilbach said in one incident on February 6, a motorist parked his silver Mercedes-Benz at 2.30pm outside a restaurant parking area in Lynnwood Glen. “When he returned he discovered that his laptop, tablet, a bag and other items had been stolen out of his vehicle. There was no sign of forced entry.” Weilbach said the motorist then viewed the CCTV footage from the restaurant and saw an unknown man open the boot and the passenger door of his vehicle and take the items.

“A case of theft out of a motor vehicle was reported at Brooklyn SAPS. No arrests have been made yet.”

While car jamming using different devices was not a new phenomenon and several warnings had been issued, there were still motorists falling victim to the method.

Motorists are advised to check physically whether all vehicle doors are locked before moving away from parked vehicles.

“This way they can pick it up if somebody used a jamming device.”

The police said another error some motorists made was leaving their vehicle unattended when the doors did not want to lock with the remote control, unaware that this might be caused by a device.

“Motorists should then try to lock the doors manually or rather drive around the block and try again to park and lock the vehicle.

“If anything suspicious is suspected in any parking area, it must be reported to the responsible security officers on duty, so it can be taken up.”

Criminals do not only use jamming devices to gain entry to a vehicle.

“They will sometimes open the passenger door while the motorist gets out of the vehicle. When the motorist uses a remote control to lock the doors they will be unaware of the open door if it’s not checked physically.

“Jamming incidents are mostly reported at shopping centres, schools, hospitals, gyms and garages.”

Some shopping centres have assisted the SAPS by installing anti-jamming device alarms, but many areas where motorists park may not have the anti-jamming device, so it is always advisable to check before leaving the car, Weilbach said.

