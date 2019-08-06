File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Pretoria - A year ago several areas in Pretoria East were without power for about two weeks. My suburb of Wapadrand was among those, and looking back I wondered how I coped. But it pushed me towards thinking of going off the grid. This is expensive at first, but I started off with installing a gas geyser. I struggled to streamline the water temperature and pressure. As I became increasingly frustrated, I remembered that our Consumer Protection Act, which came into effect on April 1, 2011, in fact did protect us against these situations. I have never used this protection before, but it clearly states that if a consumer is not happy with a service, we have six months in which to either ask for a product to be repaired free of charge, have it replaced for free or demand one’s money back.

This was the route I went and I am happy to say that my geyser problems are over.

A judge last week again confirmed that consumers should be protected, as he ruled in favour of a Pretoria North woman who had experienced car problems even before she drove her dream car out of the showroom.

The judge said the courts must take a robust approach towards economic giants, who can flex their financial muscle to bully unsuspecting consumers to accept flawed goods, and then raise all sorts of spurious defences and denials.

Abigail Wentzel’s Renault Kwid made weird sounds as she switched it on in the showroom. The salesman told her the sounds were unique to this brand of car. Within the first few weeks it rattled, hissed and ticked.

The dealership refused to refund her for the vehicle. It, among others, said it did fix the problems she had complained about and besides, she had been driving the car all along.

A fed-up Wentzel referred the dispute to the Motor Industry Ombudsman, but as this process dragged on, she eventually turned to the high court.

In this case there were too many defects for a new vehicle and the act accords the consumer the right to be supplied with good quality goods, which are in working order and of good quality.

Judge Moses Mavundla said that in his view for a new vehicle to have so many defects, some pointed out in the showroom, it could hardly be said that this product was of good quality.

The judge added that Wentzel, as a consumer, had the right to return the vehicle within six months of delivery, without any penalty and be refunded the full purchase amount. The consumer may also require the supplier to repair the goods or replace. If the repair fails or further defects are discovered, the supplier must replace or refund the consumer the price paid for the goods within six months of delivery and refund the full amount.

The dealership must refund Wentzel the full amount she had paid for the vehicle, including the extras she had put in.

To make matters worse for the dealership the judge slapped it with a punitive costs order. Judge Mavundla said this order will compel the dealership to ensure that they sell good quality commodities to the public.

Section 69 (d) provides that a consumer may approach the court if all other remedies available to that person had failed.

I regret to say that this weekend, while away at a game reserve, I did not get my promised bush experience dinner, for which I paid beforehand. Instead of standing up for my rights, I did not want to spoil a good weekend and I merely accepted this.

But it is high time we acknowledge our rights and refuse to be bullied by financially able businesses into submission.

Pretoria News