Pope Francis invites people of all faiths to mass prayer online

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Pope Francis has invited people of all faiths to an online inter-religious mass prayer today. While the time given was early this morning South African time, people have been urged to heed the call throughout the day. In the message, the head of the Catholic Church urged people to fast or perform acts of charity, and pray for an end to Covid-19. In the country, Father Paul Tatu of the Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference said the church fraternity was looking forward to the mass prayer as a means of divine intervention. “Due to the restrictions imposed by lockdown, and the fact that most churches are still closed until further notice, we did not organise a gathering of people. All faithful are still encouraged to observe this day of prayer through different traditions.

“Priests who are still being able to do services where they are, connecting with the people of God through different means of technologies, will continue to do the same.

“Other than that, the faithful will continue with different kinds of prayers with their families.

“We also applaud the work done by the government and urged its members to abide by the lockdown regulations, and encourage congregants to do the same,” Tatu said.

Phepsile Maseko, for the Traditional Healers Organisation, said: “It is regretful how the government and the World Health Organization were reluctant to consult widely with traditional healers during the fight against the pandemic.

“We have been put as traditional healers on the back burner as far as treatment is concerned. Don’t get me wrong the point here is not to attack other forms of medical practices, but to create a more inclusive approach towards holistic health and healing.”

Maseko also stressed the importance of fully embracing ancestors and doing whatever possible and legally permissible to call for their appeasement and wisdom, as they had in previous times intervened in life-threatening disasters, including drought and famine.

Ahead of the global mass prayer, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the fight against the stigmatisation of those infected with Covid-19 was just as important as the fight against the virus.

Mkhize said this could lead to people not seeking help if they suspect they have contracted it.

He said there were programmes in place to deal with the issue.

“The fight against Covid-19 is a community fight, it’s about keeping the community safe and protecting all the members of the community from getting infected.

“It is also about fighting the stigma. Our people must not discriminate against anyone who is infected. It is important that people must not run away or hide the information when they are positive so that they can be assisted.”

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News