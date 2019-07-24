File picture: ANA pictures

Pretoria - The Portfolio Committee tasked with keeping an eye on the Department of Home Affairs will not just be sitting cosy in parliamentary offices but rather keeping their eyes and ears on the ground with the launch of the committee’s official Twitter page. Chairperson for the committee on Home Affairs, Advocate Bongani Bongo, said since coming into office, he had been bombarded by complaints regarding the department’s poor performance and service to members of the public.

Bongo said it was for this reason that the decision was taken that the committee would not simply sit back in parliament, while people on the ground had no recourse for poor service.

Hence the launch of the platform on Monday, which Bongo said was intended to bridge the communication gap between the committee and the people requiring services from Home Affairs.

The Portfolio Committee's Twitter page. Picture: Twitter

“Home Affairs is unlike education or health where if you are unhappy with the quality of service you can choose to go use private alternatives.

"If Home Affairs doesn’t work, everyone is affected as there is nowhere else to turn to.”

“If we are to enhance service delivery to the required standards, we must be willing to adapt to changes in the environment in which we operate.

"Social media presents an opportunity for instantaneous communication with the public and will assist in providing first-hand information about their daily experiences at Home Affairs offices.”

The committee’s Twitter page is @PConHomeAffairs.

