On October 31, council mandated him to oversee Govender’s exit from his plum job after a damning report implicating him in wrongdoing.
Govender was found to have misrepresented his qualifications by stating that his advanced diploma in fire technology was equivalent to NQF 7, despite this not being evaluated by the SA Qualifications Authority (Saqa). His diploma was obtained from the Southern African Emergency Services Institute (Saesi) in 1996.
The report by the Group Audit and Risk Unit showed that NQF 7, which was as good as a bachelor’s degree, needed Saqa’s approval.
“Since the Saesi qualifications were not evaluated by Saqa, there was no way of determining whether Mr Govender’s qualifications were equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree or not,” the report said.