Position of Emergency Services head Previn Govender in balance









Previn Govender Pretoria - Acting city manager Moeketsi Ntsimane is tight-lipped about the fate of Tshwane Emergency Services head Previn Govender’s position. On October 31, council mandated him to oversee Govender’s exit from his plum job after a damning report implicating him in wrongdoing. Govender was found to have misrepresented his qualifications by stating that his advanced diploma in fire technology was equivalent to NQF 7, despite this not being evaluated by the SA Qualifications Authority (Saqa). His diploma was obtained from the Southern African Emergency Services Institute (Saesi) in 1996. The report by the Group Audit and Risk Unit showed that NQF 7, which was as good as a bachelor’s degree, needed Saqa’s approval. “Since the Saesi qualifications were not evaluated by Saqa, there was no way of determining whether Mr Govender’s qualifications were equivalent to a Bachelor’s degree or not,” the report said.

Council gave Govender the option of disproving its stance to fire him within seven days by furnishing Ntsimane with the necessary qualifications he possessed when he applied for the post in 2017.

Ntsimane refused to comment on whether Govender had provided him with the necessary qualifications to demonstrate that he was suitably qualified, or face legal consequences, which included terminating his contract.

He said: “The City is implementing council resolutions and is not in a position to further comment on its internal processes.”

A council report further blasted Govender for attempting to elevate his qualifications and make them fit for purpose.

“This elevation may have influenced his selection notwithstanding the required verification,” the report said.

The report also proposed that council ought to task executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, in consultation with Ntsimane, with the responsibility of considering Govender’s submission, if any.

“Should the executive mayor not be persuaded, legal action must be instituted for setting aside of the contract of employment and the recovery of any payment made to Mr Govender due to his invalid appointment,” the report said.

Mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane refused to be drawn into the matter, referring queries to the city manager’s office.

Pretoria News