File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News - The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, has found that the manner in which the Road Traffic Infringement Agency served notices on traffic violations was sufficient. This was after the difference between registered mail and secured mail to serve road traffic offences -better known as Aarto notices - was fiercely debated in court last week.

The Justice Project SA (JPSA), insisted that either personal service or service by registered mail was the only way in which to serve traffic fines in terms of the Aarto Act. It asked Judge David Unterhalter to declare fines could only be served via these means.

The public interest body also wanted an order to force the authorities, including the Tshwane Metro Police Department, to only serve notices by registered post if it was not served personally on a motorist who had committed a traffic offence.

During the debate in court, Judge Unterhalter time and again questioned what the difference between registered and secured mail was. Both served the same object - to ensure that the end receiver did receive the notice through a secure form of mail, he said.

The JPSA, however, maintained that fines were not being properly served on motorists. It argued that the method of service used breached the requirements of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act - commonly known as Aarto.

The judge concluded that the method of service used by the Road Traffic Infringement Agency at present had essential attributes of what the Aarto Act required in terms of service by registered mail. This is because the infringement notice was tracked from where it was sent until it was collected.

The JPSA earlier argued that the “hybrid mail” service offered by the SA Post Office - secure mail - was not equivalent to its registered mail service, adding that the Aarto Act did not make provision for secure mail, only for registered mail.

One of the fears expressed was that numerous fines did not reach their destination due to problems at the post office, including strikes.

But the post office said its problems were sorted out and besides, secure mail was exactly the same concept as registered mail. However, notices informing recipients to collect their mail, were sent in bulk from a depot and not from individual post offices. It said secure mail, as registered mail, could be tracked until it reached its destination.

Judge Unterhalter slapped the JPSA with a cost order, meaning it has to foot the bill for three of the opposing sides' advocates. The JPSA said it would appeal against the cost order as it was a cash-trapped body and litigated in the public interest.

RTIA welcomed the judgment.

Pretoria News