Given a bit of space Bulls speedster Rosko Specman can be very dangerous.

Bulls coach Pote Human hopes his charges will continue where the left off over the weekend when they face the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday. His players were playing with considerably more freedom than they did in the last few matches before their 32-17 win over the Melbourne Rebels.

Although the Bulls still made unforced errors inside they Rebels’ 22, it was much-improved from the week before when they got mauled by the Crusaders.

But the performance gave Human enough reason to believe his charges can get even better as their tour progresses.

“We used our opportunities well, we also did well with the ball in hand and when we sent the ball wide a bit a guy like Rosko Specman showed that he is very good when you give him a bit of space,” Human said.

Specman was on song against the Rebels where he contributed richly to the Bulls’ attack, scoring a try and contributing to Burger Odendaal’s five-pointer.

While the Bulls played with more imagination, it was their defensive effort that made all the difference by keeping a relentless Rebels attack at bay. Human expected much of the same from the Brumbies, but expected a bigger forwards-driven onslaught in Canberra.

“They (the Brumbies) are similar, they have very good forwards, they scrum well which will be our biggest challenge,” Human said.

“Then their rolling mauls are very good, they have already scored 13 tries from mauls.”

The Brumbies have come under criticism from the Australian rugby fraternity for using brute force to gain ascendency throughout their campaign.

The Australian conference leaders will pay little mind to their detractors as they are expected to use the maul against the Bulls over the weekend.

“They are a team that play with their forwards, they scrum for penalties then they use the driving mauls effectively,” Human said.

“We will have to be ready but the Rebels was a good test and I think we stopped their mauls quite well, so we have to build on that.”

To add to the positive mood in the Bulls camp there were no serious injuries to report with the exception of a few minor bumps and bruises.

The victory consolidated their lead, albeit a small one, at the top of the South African conference with the Jaguares biting at their heels.

The Argentina franchise is in second place behind the Bulls, level on 32 points with the rest of the conference following closely behind.

A win over the Brumbies would further strengthen the Pretoria-based team’s chances of reaching the Super Rugby playoffs.