Both players featured for the Bulls in their pre-season warm-up match against the Lions at FNB Stadium on Sunday, with Steyn starting and Libbok coming on as an early replacement at fullback for the injured Warrick Gelant.
Veteran Steyn, 35, who rejoined the Bulls from Stade Francais ahead of this year’s Super Rugby competition, delivered a composed and sound performance at flyhalf, with Libbok, 22, equally impressive at No 15. Both men are sure to play regularly for the Bulls this season, either at No 10 or 15, even though Gelant will be the favourite to start at fullback. Human said he was happy with Steyn’s first proper test since pulling on a Bulls jersey for the first time since 2013.
“I’m very happy with Morne’s game,” said Human after his team’s 40-35 win against the Lions in the Superhero Sunday fixture. “He had a good kicking game and kept the guys calm on the field.”
Human added that he was pleased Libbok got a lot of game time, even if it was at fullback in place of Gelant who hurt his neck early on against the Lions. “He plays with no fear and is a very talented player,” Human said. “It’s a bonus for us that he played at (No) 15, but he slotted in easily at 10 as well.”