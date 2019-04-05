JOHNNY KOTZE gets a starting berth on the wing against the Jaguares Kim Ludbrook EPA

In an unyielding competition like Super Rugby, it is never the right time to go into battle without your first-choice players. Bulls coach Pote Human’s hand has been forced this week with the suspension of Schalk Brits, while Jesse Kriel and Handre Pollard get a rest as per the World Cup protocols.

Human also opted to rotate his wingers with Johnny Kotze and Jade Stighling earning starting berths replacing Rosko Specman and Cornal Hendricks for tomorrow’s return clash against the Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld.

That is a whole lot of changes for a team battling to truly find their rhythm after complete destruction at the hands of the Chiefs a fortnight ago.

But there is probably not a better time to give the stalwarts a rest.

The changes could expose the Bulls in three crucial areas as they go into battle with a new hooker, flyhalf and a new pair of wings.

From a glass-half-full perspective, the changes could see the Pretoria side test their depth now instead of at the business end of the tournament.

Former Junior Bok Manie Libbok will get a chance to showcase his skills and show why Human rates him so highly.

Human expressed his confidence in the versatile player from the Eastern Cape.

“We are all excited to give him a chance, and to play in Polly’s (Pollard) shadow is difficult. This is an opportunity to show what he can do,” Human said. “He’s got other skills that Polly doesn’t have, he’s got good feet and he’s also a special player.”

The Bulls aren’t exactly blessed with flyhalf depth at the moment and a good run for Libbok would relief any sense of paranoia that may exist in Human’s head.

Libbok may bring an added dimension to the Bulls’ game with the 21-year-old possessing playmaker qualities.

Brits’ four-match suspension is an opportunity for Corniel Els and Jaco Visagie to get extended runs.

Els has been solid in his role as backup to Brits up to this point and will be looking for a good performance to cement his place.

Finally, Bulls flyers Hendricks and Specman had dream starts to their 2019 Super Rugby campaigns but they have not been as sharp as they should be in the last two matches.

With Kotze and Stighling earning starts against the Jaguares it is clear no player is guaranteed a place in the run-on side.

A good dollop of competition should remove any sense of complacency in the side.