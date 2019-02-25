Handre Pollard produced a performance that he would rather forget against the Jaguares.

Bulls coach Pote Human insists his charges are better than the below-par performance they dished up in their 27-12 defeat to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires early on Sunday morning. The Pretoria-based team received a reality check conceding three unanswered tries to the Jaguares and suffering their third consecutive defeat in Argentina.

“The performance was simply not good enough and everyone in the team knows this,” Human said.

“We will have to refocus and come back with a strong performance against the Lions.”

Human would not allow for the wet and slippery conditions to be used as an excuse, admitting that the opposition adapted better to the circumstances.

“The conditions were tough for both sides, I am not happy with the performance tonight and neither are the players. We know that we are much better than this,” he said.

“They used the conditions better while they placed us under immense pressure with their ‘rush defence’.”

As tactically astute as they were a week ago against the Stormers, so abysmally lost were they against the Argentine franchise.

The Bulls seemed confused about how to approach the match with scrumhalf Embrose Papier giving away valuable possession with aimless box kicks.

When the Bulls had possession of the ball, they lacked the necessary patience to grind their way over the gain line.

Instead, they played like overeager teenagers conceding 16 turnovers and slipping 22 tackles.

The Jaguares scored three tries courtesy of Matias Orlando, Rodrigo Bruni and Bautista Delguy with Joaquin Diaz Bonilla converting all three, while adding two penalty conversions.

While Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard slotted four penalties for his side’s only points, he produced a performance that he would rather forget.

The Bulls were still looking in good shape going into the halftime break trailing the Jaguares 7-3 after the home team scored a try from turnover ball.

Orlando collected a wayward skip pass by Pollard for a 70-metre sprint to the line to give his team the lead.

The Bulls briefly took the lead shortly after the halftime break, but Jaguares try from a driving maul with Bruni emerging as the try-scorer. Bautista Delguy landed the deciding blow with a converted try in the 73rd minute.

While the Bulls gave an overall poor performance there was a shining light that made an impact in the match.

The Bulls loose trio of Stoney Steenkamp, Hanro Liebenberg and Duane Vermeulen has enough grunt among them to give any team nightmares.

They played a good physical role in the match, although they could turn up their game at the breakdown.

Cornal Hendricks looked good in his first Super Rugby match in nearly four years, but the conditions were not exactly conducive to a running game for him to showcase his talents.