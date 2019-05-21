THE busy Pick n Pay in Madiba Street was closed for several hours yesterday as a result of a power outage that hit sections of the CBD. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - People in the Pretoria CBD and surrounding areas spent much of yesterday in the dark. A power outage was experienced from the early hours of the day due to a fault on a panel at the Queen Street substation.

Power was only fully restored after 2pm.

Motorists crawled along Madiba Street as some of the traffic lights were not working.

Some shops and restaurants were also closed for most of the day, while others resorted to using generators.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said only a portion in the CBD serviced by the Queen Street substation was affected.

The city was also beenhit with power cuts over the weekend following trips at the Blesbok substation.

Some parts of Pretoria east were affected as a result, including Silverton.

Sidney Rammupudu, assistant manager at Clicks in Madiba Street, said the store resorted to using a USP box, but still did not trade for about two hours as it went off at some point.

“We lost a lot of money because we were off-line and credit and debit cards couldn't be used, so it was only cash that we accepted. The pharmacy was also not taking medical aid cards.”

Rammupudu said there was no communication from the City about the power outage.

“We need answers why nothing was communicated to us. The City normally lets us know if something like this will happen but not this time. The power was off from 7.30am and only came back on at around 3pm,” he said.

Across the road at Wimpy, manager Musiiwa Masikhwa said they did not have business for two and a half hours. “The power was gone from 8.30am and was only restored at around 11am on our side.

“We don’t have a generator so that means there were no customers during that period. The power outage had a bad impact on us, but we were fortunate because other shops only had power restored at around 2pm,” she said.

The busy Pick n Pay in Madiba Street opposite the Pretoria News building was among the shops closed due to the power cut.

It had its doors closed for most of the day.

Management was unable to comment on the impact the power outage had on their business.

