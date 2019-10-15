PPC gives R22 500 to lift up Centurion centre for special needs kids









AAMANI and Friends centre for children with disabilities receiving a R22 500 donation from PPC yesterday. Picture: Chelsea Ntuli Pretoria - A home in Centurion catering for individual and specific needs of children living with disabilities has received a cash injection of R22 500 from PPC. The company handed over the donation to Aamani and Friends Caycare Centre yesterday. Founder Sumaya Gani said that when she opened the school in May, it was a day after her daughter Aamani, who was born with cerebral palsy, died. She said she was running it on the inspiration that children with the condition needed special attention and care. The centre has 10 children, the youngest aged 4 and the oldest 29. “We don’t have age limits because we find people aged 23, but with the mind of a 6-year-old; we want to help whenever there is a need,” she said.

“PPC has really helped us a lot with what it has given us today. This money will help with wheelchairs and oxygen boxes and transport because some children find it tough to get here.”

Gani said they catered for children with Down syndrome, autism, cerebral palsy, ADHD (attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder) and other conditions.

“We are different from other special needs schools because we are not an NGO, neither are we an NPO; here we accept every child and with any disability.”

She said from her experience, special needs schools were often strict and did not enrol all children.

She wanted to address the specific and individual needs of every child by doing away with categorising them.

“They put the children on probation, which I find is sometimes very stressful for the parents. But I believe you cannot judge a child with special needs in a day,” she said.

PPC’s Andile Dube said they were honoured to donate to the centre and hoped the money would be put to good use. “It is heartbreaking to see that children with disabilities are not provided with enough; they need all the help they can get.”

Pretoria News