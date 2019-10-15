The company handed over the donation to Aamani and Friends Caycare Centre yesterday.
Founder Sumaya Gani said that when she opened the school in May, it was a day after her daughter Aamani, who was born with cerebral palsy, died.
She said she was running it on the inspiration that children with the condition needed special attention and care. The centre has 10 children, the youngest aged 4 and the oldest 29.
“We don’t have age limits because we find people aged 23, but with the mind of a 6-year-old; we want to help whenever there is a need,” she said.