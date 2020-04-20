Praise, joy as metro cops double as stork for Centurion woman

Pretoria - With no transport to get to hospital, a Centurion woman is grateful to Tshwane Metro Police Department officers who went beyond the call of duty to help give birth to a baby boy. The heavily pregnant woman, accompanied by a man, arrived at the department’s Centurion customer service centre at 12.45am on Saturday for an ambulance to get her to hospital. Constable Refilwe Selowa said the woman told them she was only eight months pregnant, but was worried as she was experiencing excruciating pain. The pair informed the police officers they had no transport and had decided to walk to the nearest station for help. Selowa said she and two other officers tried to get an ambulance, but when that failed, they decided to take the woman to hospital in a colleague’s car.

They were very scared at the time because none of them knew what to do or how to help, she said.

Selowa said as they were trying to turn the car around, they heard the woman shouting that the baby was coming. “When we got to her we found that she had delivered the baby inside the pants she was wearing. We panicked and ran around the station trying to find a pair of scissors to cut the tight pants and free the baby as quickly as possible.

“There was no time to grab any gear or anything else; we were just worried about getting the baby out safe and sound.”

Selowa said she and other officers - identified only as Constable Pakgadi and Constable Matamba - managed to get the baby out and wrapped him in his mother’s jersey. They then took them to hospital.

“I was so scared and worried about the baby’s wellbeing the entire trip to the hospital because the mother had told us she was not yet full term.”

Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the mother and baby were healthy and resting yesterday.

Mahamba applauded the officers for going beyond the call of duty to assist the woman.

The mother has named her baby boy Gabriel, while the officers gave him the name Mahlatse (Lucky).

Pretoria News