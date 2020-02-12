Prasa sites damaged as security tender fiasco drags on









Prasa House in Hatfield, Pretoria. File picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Pretoria - Various premises of the Passenger Rail Agency SA (Prasa) across the country were damaged while 2 400 security guards were not allowed to work. This was according to the security companies embroiled in bitter legal proceedings with Prasa over their jobs. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in November threw them a lifeline, with Judge Hans Fabricius issuing an urgent order that they immediately return to their posts. The judge also said they must receive a calendar month's notice before their services could be terminated. But Prasa again gave them notice that their contracts would be terminated on March 1. However, it has not yet appointed other security providers in their place.

The various security companies rendering security services yesterday obtained an urgent order interdicting Prasa from cancelling their employment at the end of the month.

This was pending yet another application due to be heard later this year, in which the security companies will ask a declaratory order that Prasa may not terminate their services unless it replaces them in a lawful manner - by means of a proper tender process.

Advocate Andries Els told the court that although Prasa was fully aware of this application, it elected not to oppose it. It was said that Prasa had many questions to answer, including the sudden appointment of an administrator, which in effect, recently replaced the 11 member Prasa board.

This is the third time since November that the security companies have turned to court to try to secure their jobs. Following the first order that Prasa must allow them to return to their posts, they returned to court shortly before Christmas. This was for an order to interdict Prasa from preventing them from rendering their security services.

Prasa, at the time, agreed to co-operate and to enable them to do their work.

Many of these security guards have been employed at Prasa for a decade or more. Prasa published a tender last year to appoint new security companies.

The present security companies all submitted their tender applications as well, but Prasa then out of the blue cancelled the tender in December. It said a new tender would be issued soon.

The security companies said the effect of this was that Prasa would first have to follow another lawful tender process to appoint other security services providers before it could terminate their services.

Els argued that Prasa could not conduct its business in the absence of security services, and it was a requirement for their insurance that guards were appointed at various sites.

Judge Hughes was told that during the time that Prasa unlawfully terminated their services last year, and prevented them from manning their posts, huge scale looting occurred at various stations.

It was further said that the security officers often find that Prasa employees were behind the stealing of electric cables and other valuable equipment. It was stated that it was obviously much easier for someone with inside knowledge regarding Prasa's infrastructure to commit theft, than an outside person.

The judge was told that the unfortunate effect of this was that the taxpayer again had to pay for the damages estimated at hundreds of millions of rand.

