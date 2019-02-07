HM Pitje stadium is still non-functional and in dire need of upgrading. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

RESIDENTS yesterday confronted Premier David Makhura about the dilapidated HM Pitje Stadium while he was in Mamelodi to announce the appointment of the new provincial police commissioner. Community leader of the #BringBackHMPitje campaign Tsaka Tsepedi said it was the only opportunity that they could iron out the HM Pitje saga with Makhura.

“We have been sent from pillar to post just to get a meeting with the premier. Since we were told that the stadium belonged to the province we have tried calling, sending SMSes and emailing him.”

Tsepedi said the government was not concerned about the well-being of Mamelodi, yet wanted votes from them. “Half the sports facilities in Mamelodi are dilapidated. The government complains about the high drug scourge and crime rate, but doesn't want to fix the recreational areas that will keep the community away from bad habits.”

Tsepedi told Makhura that they were left with no choice but to withhold their votes. But Makhura didn't take kindly to Tsepedi's statement. “I don't like threats. I don't like to be blackmailed. Let’s talk solutions. If people don’t vote, it means they are not exercising their democratic right. So they must not use their votes to threaten the government,” he said.

Echoing Tsepedi's sentiments was a community (member) who said both the ruling party and the official opposition agreed on the National Development Plan (NDP) and its township economic revitalisation, which Mamelodi, more especially HM Pitje needed. “Regardless of DA or ANC, HM Pitje should be prioritised for the fact that fundamentally they both agree on the NDP, “ he said.

After a heated debate and tempers flaring, a meeting was set up between the HM Pitje activists and the premier's office for Wednesday.

“We need to iron this matter out once and for all. We will have a proper sit-down with the relevant stakeholders,” said Makhura.

Tsepedi said he hoped the meeting would come to fruition and hopefully pave a way forward.

“At this point we cannot be too optimistic. We just have to wait for the meeting and see,” he said.

The stadium has not been used since 2005, despite more than R20 million being pumped into its refurbishment by the City of Tshwane and the provincial government.

The upgrade was meant to be ready as part of the city's 2010 World Cup legacy, but the soccer spectacle has come and gone.

The delays have robbed Mamelodi Sundowns of a home ground, according to the community.